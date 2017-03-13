If you have leftover corned beef from St. Patrick's Day — or any celebration — it shouldn't go to waste. Corned Beef Hash is the perfect dish to make with the leftover meat, and there's a good chance you have all the ingredients in your kitchen already. The dish starts on the stove and ends in the oven, and it can be served for breakfast, brunch, lunch or dinner.

One of the things that makes hash perfect for using up leftover meat is that the ingredient measurements don't have to be precise. If you only have 6 ounces of corned beef leftover instead 8 ounces, the dish will still turn out great. It's also versatile; this is a basic recipe, but you can add other vegetables like bell pepper, sun-dried tomatoes or asparagus. It's not only a good way to use up leftover meat, it's also a good way to use up vegetables, too.