Corned Beef Hash
Turn your corned beef leftovers into a quick, anytime meal.
About This Dish
If you have leftover corned beef from St. Patrick's Day — or any celebration — it shouldn't go to waste. Corned Beef Hash is the perfect dish to make with the leftover meat, and there's a good chance you have all the ingredients in your kitchen already. The dish starts on the stove and ends in the oven, and it can be served for breakfast, brunch, lunch or dinner.
One of the things that makes hash perfect for using up leftover meat is that the ingredient measurements don't have to be precise. If you only have 6 ounces of corned beef leftover instead 8 ounces, the dish will still turn out great. It's also versatile; this is a basic recipe, but you can add other vegetables like bell pepper, sun-dried tomatoes or asparagus. It's not only a good way to use up leftover meat, it's also a good way to use up vegetables, too.
- Large heavy pan
- Chef's knife
- Cutting board
- 1.5 tablespoons olive oil
- 1.5 tablespoons butter
- 5 medium potatoes, peeled and diced
- 1 medium onion, diced
- 8 ounces corned beef, chopped
- 4 eggs
- salt
- pepper
- Preheat oven to 400 degrees F.
- Heat a large oven-proof skillet, cast iron if you have it, over medium-high heat.
- Add olive oil and butter to hot skillet and allow butter to melt.
- Add potatoes and onion, season with salt and pepper, and cook, stirring frequently until potatoes are almost fork tender.
- Add the corned beef until its heated through.
- Once the corned beef is heated through, make four wells evenly spaced in the potato mixture, and crack one egg into each well.
- Put the skillet into the oven.
- Check the dish frequently and when the eggs are cooked to your desired consistency, remove from oven and serve.