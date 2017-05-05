10 fun projects for the Raspberry Pi Zero W

A sweeter slice of Pi

In celebration of its fifth anniversary of building low-cost, powerful, and diminutive single board computers, the Raspberry Pi Foundation decided to take the party wireless.

Earlier this year the nonprofit released the Raspberry Pi Zero W with on-board 802.11n wireless LAN and Bluetooth 4.0 connectivity. Also standard is a 1GHz, single-core CPU, 512MB RAM, a Mini-HDMI port, and connections for features like micro-USB power, composite video, and a camera. Total cost? A ridiculously cheap $10.

While this new Pi can handle the same kinds of clever projects as the original, we thought it would be fun to see what the addition of the baked-in wireless is allowing hackers to piece together. On the following pages you'll find just a few of the innovative projects — from toys to security cameras — that the new Pi Zero W can easily tackle.