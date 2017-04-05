While the internet browsing data of the average American citizen has essentially been put up for grabs to the highest bidder by the Trump administration, at least other nations can be rest assured that their most precious data — rare books, historically important documents and crucial digital data included — will remain safe, sound and not for sale buried deep under the permafrost-covered Arctic tundra of a far-flung Norwegian archipelago.

Dubbed the Arctic World Archive, this fail-safe data storage facility is in very good company.

Located “far away from political and physical instabilities in the rest of the world,” the Arctic World Archive is situated within the same abandoned mining complex in the same polar bear-occupied settlement on the same windswept frozen island as the Svalbard Global Seed Vault. Containing a cache of roughly a half billion seeds (total capacity: 2.5 billion) that represent well over 800,000 unique species of plants, the idea behind the $9 million Svalbard Global Seed Vault is that if the world succumbs to some sort of cataclysmic global or regional disaster — nuclear war, rising seas, zombie pandemic, etc. — that wipes out food supplies, the beginnings of a new civilization will remain preserved in a hyper-secure subterranean “doomsday” vault located roughly equidistance between mainland Norway and the North Pole.

(In 2015, researchers from the International Centre for Agricultural Research in Dry Areas, previously based in war-torn Aleppo, Syria, triggered the first-ever withdrawal from the nearly 10-year-old seed bank.)

Although it safeguards history-altering knowledge and governmental blueprints in lieu of food-generating seeds, the service provided by the Arctic World Archive is essentially the same as the Svalbard Global Seed Bank — that is, if the going gets really rough, copies of the world’s most vital digital data and written works will remain untouched by natural and manmade disasters and, perhaps most important when it comes to data, electronic attacks. In other words, it’s apocalypse-proof.

And as an informational brochure, the facility isn’t just open to governmental organizations: “The Arctic World Archive is for any country, authority, organization, company or individual in need of ultra-secure storage of their valuable information with guaranteed access in the future.”

Unless the sizable local polar bear population gains exceptional intelligence and stages a coup, the Arctic World Archive will remain in a super-secure, demilitarized zone not far from the North Pole. (Photo: Daniel Sannum Lauren/AFP/Getty Images)

A cache for constitutions and other crucial documents

Founded and operated by Norwegian data preservation firm Piql, the Arctic World Archive opened late last month and already holds invaluable documents and data submitted by three countries: Brazil, Mexico and, naturally, Norway. Just as the Svalbard Global Seed Bank contains copies — backups, if you will — of seeds held in gene banks and other biorepositories across the world, the “originals" of documents submitted by world governments for safekeeping at the Arctic World Archive will remain within the national archives of each respective country.

As reported by ABC News, Brazil and Mexico aren’t — at least yet, anyways — storing duplicates of their entire national archives at the vault in Svalbard. Mexico deposited its constitution, declaration of independence and other select documents of “historical and cultural significance.” Brazil deposited copies of its constitutions, a copy of a law that prohibits slavery as well as photos of the country’s Oscar Niemeyer-designed capital city, Brasilia.

While the vault’s geographic location in the demilitarized middle-of-nowhere in an abandoned mine buried within a sandstone mountain offers one obvious layer of peace of mind-providing protection (and, yes, the vault will remain dry even if and when the Arctic ice caps melt), the innovative method in which the data is preserved offers another.

Referred to by Piql as a process that’s akin to “turning data into big QR codes on film,” deposits made to the World Arctic Archive are saved for eternity — okay, more like 500 to 1,000 years — on a proprietary analog film that’s photosensitive and inalterable, meaning that the archived data can never, ever be changed.

Gizmodo offers a brief overview of how it works:

… a country can upload test, images or audio-visual content to Piql’s servers. That data is then transferred to the special film that is designed to withstand significant wear and tear. It’s then placed into a secure box and housed inside the heavily fortified vault. As long as the internet and servers are still functioning, the data will remain searchable online. Upon request, it can be delivered digitally or shipped on a physical format of the users choice.

Aside from Norway, Brazil and Mexico, it’s unclear which, if any, other nations also plan to deposit archived documents and data in the immediate future. However, considering the global political climate at the moment, it wouldn’t be all too surprising if additional nations follow the leads of the three initial depositees.

