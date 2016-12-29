Don't forget to add that extra leap second on Dec. 31

Between Zika, the ongoing war in Syria, celebrity deaths and many other events, we'd all like 2016 to be over. Kaput. Finito.

Sadly, 2016 has one last trick up its sleeve to drag out its existence, and that's the leap second. Yes, on Dec. 31, there's an extra second being tacked onto the year to compensate for the Earth's rotation slowing down. (As if you needed one more thing to worry about.)

As with leap years, the leap second — which we've been adding as needed for around 40 years now — is intended to keep our calendars and clocks accurate and in alignment with the seasons. And just like the Gregorian Calendar that created leap years, the leap second isn't beloved by everyone.

So adios, 2016, and take that extra second with you.