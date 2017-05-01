12 transcendent transportation graveyards

 PREV NEXT 
War vehicles rust in a tank graveyard in Asmara, Eritrea.

War vehicles rust in a tank graveyard in Asmara, Eritrea.

(Photo: Homo Cosmicos/Shutterstock)

Next stop: Nowhere

Just as human burial grounds often have dedicated followings in the form of tombstone tourism, some folks will travel great lengths to visit the final resting places of trains, planes and automobiles.

Appealing to hobbyists, urban explorers and those with a love of anything eerie, abandoned, decrepit or vaguely post-apocalyptic, transportation graveyards are more akin to atmospheric, open-air history museums than anything else — open-air museums that might also involve trespassing, peering through fences or stepping outside your comfort zone to explore a remote place that vaguely resembles a shooting location from “The Hills Have Eyes.”

Many transportation graveyards also function as active scrap and salvage yards; private places of business in which the mode of transport in question — be it retired jetliner, tugboat or trolley — is waiting to be dismantled and ultimately, to be destroyed. Littered with the hulking steel skeletons of once mighty vehicles that were left to rot and rust eons ago, other transportation graveyards are truly forsaken places.

Located in the high Sonoran Desert, the northwest African coast and the muddy channels of New York Bay, there are transportation graveyards pretty much everywhere — even underwater. Here’s a look at a few of the more famous — and photogenic — ones.

Matt Hickman
May 1, 2017, 3:47 p.m.
Related topics: MNN lists, Transportation

Now on Transportation

person riding bike on city street 12 reasons to use a bicycle for transportation
People on a loop-de-loop roller coaster. The 10 scariest roller coasters in the world
Lloyd on e-bike E-bikes are booming among boomers
Emirates plane cabin World's longest flights leave passengers in the air for the better part of a day
men on train platform in 1800s How fast could you travel across the U.S. in the 1800s?
Chevrolet Bolt The age of the cheap electric car has arrived
MORE MNN Tech GALLERIES
The Great Allegheny Passage offers more than 150 miles of car-free biking The most beautiful bike trails in the U.S.
The Prague astronomical clock, known as the Orloj, was constructed in 1410 and is considered the world’s oldest still-operating astronomical clock. 12 astounding astronomical clocks
raspberry pi 20 awesome projects for Raspberry Pi