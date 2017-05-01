12 transcendent transportation graveyards

Next stop: Nowhere

Just as human burial grounds often have dedicated followings in the form of tombstone tourism, some folks will travel great lengths to visit the final resting places of trains, planes and automobiles.

Appealing to hobbyists, urban explorers and those with a love of anything eerie, abandoned, decrepit or vaguely post-apocalyptic, transportation graveyards are more akin to atmospheric, open-air history museums than anything else — open-air museums that might also involve trespassing, peering through fences or stepping outside your comfort zone to explore a remote place that vaguely resembles a shooting location from “The Hills Have Eyes.”

Many transportation graveyards also function as active scrap and salvage yards; private places of business in which the mode of transport in question — be it retired jetliner, tugboat or trolley — is waiting to be dismantled and ultimately, to be destroyed. Littered with the hulking steel skeletons of once mighty vehicles that were left to rot and rust eons ago, other transportation graveyards are truly forsaken places.

Located in the high Sonoran Desert, the northwest African coast and the muddy channels of New York Bay, there are transportation graveyards pretty much everywhere — even underwater. Here’s a look at a few of the more famous — and photogenic — ones.