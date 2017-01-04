For the seventh straight year, U.S. News & World Report has named the DASH diet the best overall food plan for a healthy lifestyle.

The report, which ranked 38 diets on everything from weight loss to fighting diabetes, gave high marks to plans that emphasized clean, healthy foods, were sensible, and provided the most benefit in terms of overall health.

DASH (Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension) was originally created to help patients lower blood pressure without medication. To that end, it encourages a diet heavy on fruits and vegetables, whole grains, lean meats and low-fat dairy, and less on processed sugars, red meat and other saturated fats.

"The DASH diet is really a safe plan for everyone," Angela Haupt, assistant managing editor of Health at US News & World Report, told Business Insider. "There's nothing exciting about it and that's what makes it a good plan. It's not some fad diet making outlandish claims that you can't rely on."



In addition to the overall category, the DASH also came in first for both "Best Diabetes Diet" and "Best Diets for Healthy Eating." Other diets ranking well included the Ornish (for best heart health), Weight Watchers (for best weight loss and fastest weight loss) and the Mediterranean (for best plant-based). Hitting the bottom of the rankings were the Whole30, Paleo, Dukan, Atkins and Raw Foods diets, which experts faulted for both their restrictive nature and lack of studies to back up claims.

Editor's note: This story has been updated since it was originally published in January 2015.

