Runners are notorious for skipping out on cross-training exercises so they can squeeze in more miles. But non-stop running is a good way to invite injury, putting a damper on future runs. Yoga is the perfect complement to running as it can help stretch and strengthen the zones that runners use most, keeping the whole body in tip-top shape and increasing the likelihood that you can run again another day..

As Florida yoga instructor Brittany Szafran of Sass Yoga put it, "Cross-training with yoga can help athletes reduce their risk of injury and gain strength, flexibility and stamina to improve their performance in a range of sports." Szafran notes that the key when doing yoga is to focus on your breathing, "unite your breathe with each and every movement to reap the full benefits."

Here are Szafran's tips for the best yoga poses that runners can use to recharge their bodies and their minds.

Low lunge

The low lunge or Anjenayasana stretches the quads and hip flexors. (Photo: Ryan Williams)

Bend your right knee at a 90-degree angle until it is aligned over your right heel. Lower your left leg to the floor and slide back until you feel a comfortable stretch in your quadriceps and hip flexors. Rest your arms on the floor for balance. Or, if you feel comfortable, raise them perpendicular to the floor for a stretch throughout the back and rib cage. Repeat on the other side.

Chair

Use chair pose or Utkatasana to activate the arms, back and quads. (Photo: Ryan Williams)

Stand with your feet hip-distance apart and firmly planted into the floor. Inhale while raising your arms overhead. Exhale and bend the knees until the thighs are as close to parallel to the floor as feels comfortable. Lengthen your back by reaching upward with your arms while continuing to press your heels into the floor.

Standing forward bend

Stretch your hamstrings with whatever variation of the standing forward bend, or Uttanasana, pose feels comfortable. (Photo: Ryan Williams)

Stand with your feet hip-distance apart and your feet firmly planted on the floor. Exhale and bend forward at the hips, lengthening the torso while you reach toward the floor. If it's comfortable, brace your palms on the floor or wrap your hands around your ankles. If this is too deep of a stretch, follow Szafan's example by placing blocks on the floor that you can use to brace yourself while you stretch.

Camel

Use the camel pose or Ustrasana to stretch out your lower back and hip flexors. (Photo: Ryan Williams)

Kneel on the floor with your knees hip-distance apart. Press your toes gently into the floor and rest your hands on your lower back. Gently lean back while you inhale, keeping your chin up. For a deeper stretch, press your shins and the tops of your feet into the floor and lower your hands back until you can support yourself by holding your ankles.

Reclining Hero

There are several variations of the Reclining Hero or Supta Virasana pose you can use to stretch your ankles, quads and back. (Photo: Ryan Williams)

Start in Hero pose, sitting on the floor with your knees touching and the tops of your feet pressed into the floor. Inhale and lower yourself back to the floor. As Szafran demonstrates, you can use a block under your butt to ease the stretch. For a deeper stretch, remove the block and recline all the way back to the floor.

Boat

Use boat pose or Navasana to strengthen and stretch your core and hip flexors. (Photo: Ryan Williams)

Sit on the floor with your knees bent and feet flat on the ground. Lean back slightly, lifting your feet and keeping your knees bent until your calves are parallel to the floor. Be sure to draw in your belly and keep your spine straight while you balance on your butt. Use your arms to make this pose easier (by placing your hands on the ground behind you for balance) or more challenging (by extending them at your sides).

Pigeon

Pigeon pose or Kapotasana helps to open the hips and stretch out the glutes. (Photo: Ryan Williams)

Begin on all fours with your hands and knees on the floor. Bring your left knee forward and place it on the floor with your shin parallel to the edge of your mat and your left foot facing toward the right. Make sure that your hips stay centered and your right leg remains neutral (in other words, don't twist). Use your arms to brace yourself, or deepen the stretch by lowering the upper body forward and resting your elbows on the floor in front of you or stretching your arms out in front. Repeat on the other side.

Seated forward fold

The seated forward fold pose or Paschimottanasana is a calming pose that can help you cool down the hamstrings. (Photo: Ryan Williams)

Sit on the floor with your legs extended straight in front of you. Inhale, reaching your arms out to the side and then over your head to lengthen your spine. Exhale and bend forward from the hips, being careful not to stretch any further than what feels comfortable.

Sphinx

The sphinx pose or Salamba Bhujangasana helps to stretch out the lower back. (Photo: Ryan Williams)

Lie on your belly with your legs side-by-side and stretching out toward the wall behind you. Place your elbows on the floor under your shoulders with your forearms parallel to each other. Inhale and lift your upper body off the floor into a gentle back bend.

Upward Facing Dog

The upward facing dog pose, also called Urdhva Mukha Shvanasana, stretches through the back of the legs while lifting and opening the chest. (Photo: Ryan Williams) From the Sphinx pose, inhale while straightening your arms and lifting your torso and legs off the floor. Lift through the shoulder blades while keeping your back soft and your gaze straight ahead.

Locust



Try the Locust Pose, or Shalabhasana, to strengthen your back, legs, and arms. (Photo: Ryan Williams)

Lie on your belly with your arms at your sides and your palms facing the ceiling. Exhale while lifting your legs, arms, upper torso and head off of the floor. Reach through your legs while actively stretching from your heels to your fingertips.

Plank

Planks are all the rage these days. Use this position, also called Utthita Chaturunga Dandasana, to strengthen your whole body. (Photo: Ryan Williams)

Start in sphinx or locust pose and then inhale while straightening the arms and curling the toes under. Keep the shoulders over the wrists and the torso parallel to the floor. Strengthen and lengthen through the heels to keep your hips from falling toward the floor or pushing up toward the ceiling.

Supine belly twist

The supine belly twist or Jathara Parivartanasana helps lengthen and strengthen the spine and abdominal muscles. (Photo: Ryan Williams)

Lie on your back with your arms out at your side and your palms facing down. Bring your right knee to your chest. While exhaling, lower your right knee to the left and turn your head to look over your right shoulder. Make sure both shoulders stay flat on the floor. Repeat on the other side.