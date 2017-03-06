10 natural wellness getaways to soothe your soul

Fountain of youth

For centuries, humans have had a fascination with finding the "fountain of youth." Ponce de Leon famously looked for a cure for old age in the Americas during the Age of Exploration, and references to similar searches date all the way back to Ancient Greece. Though no one has located water — or any other material — that can provide eternal youth, plenty of places are believed to increase general wellness and to heal or improve certain conditions.

Some mineral-rich hot springs, for example, can clear up skin problems or bring temporary relief to arthritis sufferers. But it's not only springs that have healing properties. Other wellness destinations focus on more offbeat materials — mud, seaweed, algae — instead of mineral water.

Though promises of miracle cures seem far-fetched, these natural wellness destinations will certainly cure the most common cause of premature aging: stress.