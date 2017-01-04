Which diet is right for you? 14 plans explained

Find a good fit

What an incredible time we live in. While our forebears foraged for sustenance, many of us live in a time of abundance as far as food is concerned. No need to spend a few days hunting a mastodon when we’ve got about 13,000 McDonald’s in the United States alone.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), nearly 2 billion people worldwide are overweight or obese, meaning they have a BMI of more than 25. In the United States, two-thirds are overweight or obese; the good news? Half of Americans are on a diet. But with all of the diets out there — an Amazon search for "diet books" turns up more than 95,000 options in paperback alone — how do you know which one is right for you as you seek the path to your ideal weight? Here are 14 of the most popular diets in vogue right now; see which one resonates with you.

Editor's note: This slideshow has been updated since it was originally published in January 2013.

