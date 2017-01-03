Are you poised to master your resolutions?

When you don't sleep well, it seems to make sense to try to catch some extra zzz's on the weekend. But it's key to try to stick to a sleep schedule, going to bed at the same time and getting up at the same time every day, says the National Sleep Foundation. It keeps your body clock stable, which helps you rest better. If you feel you need the extra sleep, don't stay in bed more than an hour or so. You may feel better that day, but it'll throw off the rest of your week.