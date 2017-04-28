Imagine this: You hit the gym ready for a workout, but the exercise bikes have been swapped for cots. Soothing nature sounds are playing instead of hard-driving music, and the temperature is a little on the cool side. You're invited to do a few stretches and then curl up under a blanket and take a nap.

Have you stumbled upon the gym of your dreams?

The U.K.-based David Lloyd Clubs are testing "napercise" — a class in which participants lightly stretch and then rest for 45 minutes — at one location in East London. The class, according to the company's website, is "targeted at exhausted parents" and is "scientifically designed to reinvigorate the mind, improve moods and even burn the odd calorie."

Not surprisingly, the trial sessions are sold out.

“According to our research, 86% of parents admit to regularly suffering from fatigue, which is alarmingly high when you consider the important role getting a good night’s sleep can play in our overall mental and physical and well-being," noted a company press release. "We’re always looking for new ways to tackle the issues that everyday families face, which is what ‘Napercise’ sets out to do."

If the class is successful, the company says it plans to include it at locations nationwide.

Although some might question why you'd pay to go sleep at a gym when you can nap for free at home, likely they've never had kids. It can be hard to get a good night's sleep when you have little ones in the house.

"Honey! I'm off to my kickboxing class! Have you seen my pillow?"

Here's a video that explains the concept: