Liverpool native Rob Pope can run like the wind blows. He has won several prestigious long-distance races, including the Australian Marathon Championships in 2015 and the Liverpool Rock 'n' Roll Marathon in 2015 and 2016. But recently, he embarked upon his most ambitious running adventure to date.

Inspired by the main character's classic cross-country run in the movie "Forrest Gump," Pope decided to run back and forth across the U.S. to raise awareness and funds for two causes near and dear to his heart: the World Wildlife Fund and Peace Direct. Pope began his adventure around eight months ago, and from that day on, if he was going somewhere, he was running! (That's a movie quote, for anyone too young to know.)

In true Gump style, Pope's hair and beard have transformed along the journey from clean shaven and trimmed to a beard and his most recent shaggy 'do.

Pope already has run from his Gump-inspired starting point of Alabama to California's Santa Monica Pier. And when he got there, he figured, since he'd gone that far, he might as well turn around and just keep on going.

On his return voyage across the U.S., Pope most recently ran the Boston Marathon and will continue on to the Marshall Point Lighthouse in Port Clyde, Maine. Avid fans will remember that this is exactly where Gump turned around and started running back across the country. Pope plans to do the same thing.

Not surprisingly, that scene in the movie — you know, the one where Gump decides for no reason in particular to go for a little run — that's one of Pope's favorites. He told Uproxx that he's watched it probably 50 times.

To find out more about Pope, his journey and his causes, follow along on Instagram or check out his website. Or you could even join him for a stretch along the way.

Then when folks ask, "And so, you just ran?" You could answer, "Yeah."