Shhh! These are the quietest places on Earth

Silence is golden

Imagine sitting alone in a room of your house. Your TV and other screens are off, your family is asleep, and the traffic outside is at a late-night low. You may think it's quiet. But in reality, it's probably not. Your electronics, when plugged in, emit a detectable hum. Your refrigerator, fan or ice maker may buzz. A pet might purr, leaves may blow in the wind or maybe your house just creaks.

The point is, if you're near civilization or transportation in any way, you're likely surrounded by noise — even if it's soft-sounding. That noise is measured in decibals, or dBA. Breathing is about 10 dBA. Having a conversation in an office or restaurant is about 60. A motorcycle or power lawn mower is about 100.

There's a man-made room in the United States where the noise level is a Guinness World Record-setting minus 20 dBA, and there are natural landscapes around the world where it hovers around 10 or 20. Give your ears a much-needed break and take a tour of 10 of the quietest places on Earth.