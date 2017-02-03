Every year, at least one-third of the population of the United States tunes in to watch the Super Bowl. While many gather to enjoy the actual sport, others are there to enjoy the snacks, the group camaraderie or the insanely expensive and (mostly) entertaining commercials. This year, a 30-second spot costs a record $5 million-plus.

For that latter group, we present to you a collection of seven Super Bowl LI ads that have arrived early for your viewing pleasure. We're not saying you should completely skip out on the big game after watching these, but for those who would rather be doing something else, this will make pulling yourself away from the screen that much easier.

Budweiser | Born the Hard Way

With all that's happening in U.S. politics, Budweiser's new pro-immigration ad is incredibly timely. The ad, which tells the story of Anheuser-Busch co-founder Adolphus Busch, who immigrated to the U.S. from Germany in 1857, is a beautifully shot period piece.

"Even though it happened in the 1850s, it’s a story that is super relevant today," Budweiser Vice President Ricardo Marques told AdWeek. "That’s what we’re honing in on; it’s the pursuit, the effort, the passion, the drive, the hard work, the ambition, that’s really what this is about more than anything else."

Kia | A Hero's Journey

Actress Melissa McCarthy decides to become an eco-warrior in this hilarious ad for Kia. As you might expect from someone known for her physical comedy, not all goes according to plan as McCarthy attempts to do everything from save the whales to raise awareness of melting ice sheets. In terms of laughs, this one may win the Super Bowl.

Audi | Daughter

For its Super Bowl ad, Audi turned to female filmmaker Aoife McArdle to craft a spot in support of "equal pay for equal work."

“I think anytime you touch on a topic that is part of our cultural conversation,” Loren Angelo, vice president of marketing for Audi of America, told USA Today, “you’re going to get many opinions associated with that. … We’re a brand that believes in progressive actions. Those progressive actions cause conversations and that’s good because it puts our brand at the center of that.”

Busch | "BUSCHHHH..."

If you're someone who enjoys drinking Busch beer, this spot reminds you that it may not be a great idea to bring it into the wild.

Ford | Go Further

Besides promoting such wonderfully sustainable practices like ride sharing and bike sharing, Ford wins with this ad on both humor and "stuck" situations that nearly all of us can relate to. You can bet that the internet will absolutely love the cat with its head stuck in a box.

Mr. Clean | Cleaner of your Dreams

If you're someone who has always thought that Mr. Clean guy looked sexy, you're going to love this. Everyone else will likely find it a tad creepy. In the end, however, we can all get behind an ad that shows a guy performing house chores.

Skittles | Romance

As someone who clearly remembers throwing rocks at my girlfriend's window at 2 a.m., this one is hilarious. Well played, Skittles.