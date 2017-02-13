Ettore Sottsass may not be a name you've heard before, but his work will make you want to. Sottsass, who died in 2007, did it all. He was an architect, industrial designer, artist and glass maker, publisher and ceramicist. He's best known as the godfather of Memphis, the design collective known for brightly colored furniture in laminated plastic and other decidedly unfurniture-like materials. In fact, this architect and designer was once dubbed "the godfather of Italian cool," a reference by Guardian architecture critic Rowan Moore to the designer's eclectic range of work and the impressive circles he ran in.



To mark the 100th anniversary of his birth, an exhibit later this year will focus on one particular element of his work. The exhibition "Le Stanze del Vetro" in Venice will be devoted entirely to his glass and crystal works. About 200 pieces will be on display, many shown for the first time. “Sottsass’s glass works are complex bodies, designed as human characters,” says exhibition curator Luca Massimo Barbero. “The artist-architect breaks through the technical boundaries of the objects using materials such as glass, plastic and Corian and brings them to life. They are compound materials in some ways similar to glass, a pure and mysterious medium, which stems from an alchemy between natural elements transformed by fire.”

Sottsass was fascinated with the near “magical” aspects of glass making, the exhibition organizers say. "Glass, as well as ceramics, has a very peculiar trait: one does not really know what it is that goes into the furnace," Sottsass once said. "Then all of a sudden a pure object breaks out, burnt by fire, an object of sheer purity, and physical intangibility. It is like a vision. One is deeply involved when making glass. Glass is spectacular.”

When he was involved with the Memphis collective, he really tackled the mediums of ceramics and glass in ways he had only experimented with before. He introduced the use of chemical glue, which changed how Murano glass was used in art. He designed decorative objects, as well as lamps and useful pieces, all the while using sophisticated color combinations that he created by superimposing different layers of glass.

“Glass is an incredible medium, very mysterious, transparent and fragile at the same time,” Sottsass said. “Needless to say that beyond glass one finds a whole universe of centuries-old traditions. For one of the first Triennale exhibitions, after the war, I was asked to design a glass object. I remember that at the time we used to design balls with a Scottish pattern, with interwoven clear and dark stripes. It was my first experience of the kind.”