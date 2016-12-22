Take a look at the striking wildlife images created by artist Sophie Standing and you'll see intricate and beautiful images of colorful animals. But look more closely and you'll see that the details within the animals are flowers and other fauna and the images themselves are actually textile canvases. "I have always been fascinated with the natural world: flora and fauna. So automatically mammals and nature have become the focus of my artworks," Standing tells MNN. Although she grew up in the countryside of Hampshire in England, she has lived in Africa with her husband for the last 16 years. "We both have a love for adventure and African wildlife, and over the many years we have spent lots of time exploring and on safari in amongst the wildlife."

Each of Standing's pieces can be up to 5 feet long and can contain more than 3,000 yards of thread. "I start with looking at photos of the mammal I'm wanting to create and then I do a detailed drawing graphite drawing," Standing says. "I sometimes change the Image, move ears or legs, add tails or even montage whole body parts."



Standing then enlarges the drawing and copies it onto a canvas. "I then start the process of choosing fabric and appliquéing it," she says. "Then it's sewing for many hours, drawing the details with threads and blending fabrics and enhancing areas like big flowers."

It takes hours and hours to get all those details right, Standing says. She adds tiny scraps of fabric to make tiny flowers and to create intricate patterns and designs.

Sewing those details is her favorite part of the creative process. "The other stages are just the starting place and the process I need to do to create the mammals ... as soon as I start sewing them with all the different threads then they come alive, this is the exciting part I love."



"I have always been creative," says Standing. "From an early age I crocheted, knitted, embroidered so it was a part of me and I knew that somewhere down the line my art would be influenced by this." The first two pieces she created in this way were for a friend in Cape Town, who had her make some textile artwork for a clothing boutique. From there, she began to receive private commissions from tourists who saw her art on the walls of the shop.

Standing has also created stained glass windows, and has worked in flower design and dressmaking.