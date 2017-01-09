There’s zero argument that the most provocative, crowd-pleasing work of public statuary in all of Brussels is Mannekin Pis, a wee bronze statue of a naked toddler who is in the midst of, well, taking a wee into the basin of a fountain below. The English translation of the perpetually tinkling statue (“Little Man Pee”) really says all you need to know. Now, thanks to the herbaceous handiwork of artist Geoffroy Mottart, many of the Belgian capital city’s neglected and lesser-known — and non-urinating — statues are having their moment in the spotlight. Similar to the jaunty, ever-evolving outfits that appear on Mannekin Pis, these overlooked sculptures — primarily busts of famous Belgians as well as full statues, most found in city parks — are only “dressed up” for a short time. However, unlike Mannekin Pis, the busts and statues in question aren’t being outfitted in clothing. Rather, Mottart has bestowed them with facial hair composed completely of colorful floral arrangements.

Says Mottart of the playful, ongoing project titled Fleurissements: This project consists in the decoration of statues, somewhat forgotten, which are part of the decor of our parks.A small note of color making a call to passers-by.



This idea came to me, because I realized that most people pass by these statues without paying attention.



Apart from many of these works, they are testimonies of the past. I believe they are worth seeing, they are part of our cultural heritage!

Beyond the beard As you can see, Mottart doesn’t strictly limit himself to botanical beards and vegetative manes. Some statues around town, including one of Hermes, have been topped with gorgeous, Snapchap-worthy flower crowns in lieu of the floral stubble found on the busts of old Belgian dudes. As noted by This is Colossal, the guerrilla floral installations aren’t up for too long before city authorities take notice and remove them. After all, some might consider sticking a beard of roses on Belgian “Builder King” Leopold II to be a bit rude although the ruthless monarch doesn't exactly have the most favorable reputation. (Located in Duden Park, a bust of Leopold II, who in real-life very much had a proto ZZ Top thing going on, has been targeted more than once by Mottart).

Others would obviously like to see the unauthorized floral arrangements stick around for a bit longer than a day or two as they add a bit of cheekiness and a vibrant splash of color to the otherwise solemn monochrome monuments populating Brussels' parks. Whatever the case, they remain intact long enough to draw a fair amount of attention, and, most important, they’re up long enough for Mottart to photograph his work and share it with the world on his Instagram account.

Yarn bombing, with a twist While turning the heads of residents and visitors alike, Mottart (you can watch a video of him creating his one-of-a-kind floral installations here) has also caught the attention of an American who knows her way around a flower arrangement: Martha Stewart. A recent blog post published on Stewart's website declared that "flower crowning is the new yarn bombing."