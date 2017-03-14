You'd be forgiven for taking one look at drone photographer Patrick Gilbert's visually-bent landscapes and experiencing a bit of vertigo. Inspired by the folding cityscapes of films like "Inception," each curved image represents a different location in Gilbert's hometown of North Bay, Ontario.
Much like a Hollywood special effect, there's a lot going on behind the scenes to pull off these brain-twisting photographs.
“These images are a lot more work than just going up at the right time of day and grabbing a quick shot while the light is nice,” Gilbert told PetaPixel. “Each one is a collage of 3-6 individual photos captured at different heights and angles, then stitched together and modified to make everything come together as smoothly and naturally as possible.”
Gilbert isn't the only drone photographer experimenting with this folding effect. Turkish graphic designer and photographer Aydın Büyüktaş has also mastered the technique, posting his own trippy aerial shots to social media for all to enjoy. Below are a few examples from each artist, and they're impressive from any angle. (Just make sure you're sitting down.)
#BendNorthBay #drone project continues with the Pro Cathedral... @DowntownNBay @cityofnorthbay @TourismNorthBay pic.twitter.com/rpjLIgGBJo— Patrick Gilbert (@Patrick_Gilbert) August 8, 2016
Next in the #BendNorthBay series... @InvestNorthBay @TourismNorthBay @DJIGlobal @NorthOntarioBiz #picoftheday pic.twitter.com/UfgNjdlLLf— Patrick Gilbert (@Patrick_Gilbert) July 29, 2016
Next #BendNorthBay pic, a beautiful spot hidden right in town, Laurier woods @TourismNorthBay @DJIGlobal #drone #art pic.twitter.com/lYSYp9thA2— Patrick Gilbert (@Patrick_Gilbert) August 22, 2016
From the series of "FLATLAND II" - "DÜZÜLKE II" . . #picoftheday #photographer #photo #shooting #colours #farm #fineart #art #contemporary #artphotography #illusion #Surreal #road #interstate #urban #exploration #artist #rocks #artoftheday #instaart #instaartist #contemporaryart #artwork #instagood #modernart #streetphotography #countrylife #highway #trip
From the series of "FLATLAND II" - "DÜZÜLKE II" . . #picoftheday #photographer #photo #shooting #colours #city #fineart #art #contemporary #artphotography #illusion #Surreal #carpark #export #urban #exploration #artist #artoftheday #instaart #instaartist #contemporaryart #artwork #instagood #modernart #streetphotography #desert #road #california
From the series of "FLATLAND" - "DÜZÜLKE" . #picoftheday #photographer #photo #shooting #colours #city #fineart #art #contemporary #dreams #illusion #Surreal #urban #exploration #artist #artoftheday #instaart #instaartist #contemporaryart #artwork #instagood #modernart #eminonu #yenicami #mosque #flatland #istanbul #sanat
From the series of "FLATLAND" - "DÜZÜLKE" . #picoftheday #photographer #photo #shooting #colours #city #fineart #art #contemporary #artphotography #illusion #Surreal #architecture #urban #exploration #artist #artoftheday #instaart #instaartist #contemporaryart #artwork #instagood #modernart #istanbul #streetphotography #vsco #vscocam
From the series of "FLATLAND" - "DÜZÜLKE" . #picoftheday #photographer #photo #shooting #colours #city #fineart #art #contemporary #dreams #illusion #Surreal #urban #exploration #artist #artoftheday #instaart #instaartist #contemporaryart #artwork #instagood #modernart #fenerbahce #stadium #sukrusaracoglu #kadikoy #soccer #istanbul #photo_turkey #turkinstagram
From the series of "FLATLAND" - "DÜZÜLKE" . #picoftheday #photographer #photo #shooting #colours #city #fineart #art #contemporary #artphotography #illusion #Surreal #architecture #urban #exploration #artist #artoftheday #instaart #instaartist #contemporaryart #artwork #instagood #modernart #istanbul #streetphotography #vsco #vscocam
"Quarry" From the series of "FLATLAND II" - "DÜZÜLKE II" . . #picoftheday #photographer #photo #shooting #colours #farm #fineart #art #contemporary #artphotography #illusion #Surreal #baseballdiamond #park #urban #exploration #artist #rocks #artoftheday #instaart #instaartist #contemporaryart #artwork #instagood #modernart #streetphotography #quarry #mine