The flowers that Craig Burrows photographs have an otherworldly quality. They shimmer and glow with tints of hot pink, bright yellow and iridescent green. The images are a combination of cool photography and science know-how. Burrows records the fluorescence of plants, when they emit light that is normally invisible to the naked eye. Burrows uses ultraviolet-induced visible fluorescence (UVIVF) photography to capture the ethereal glow.



Burrows discovered the photographic technique online several years ago. "I saw UVIVF photos done by Alex Holovachov and thought they were spectacular," he tells MNN. "I wanted to try it myself, so between the post he did explaining it, and actually talking to him, I figured out what it would take to get started." Since then he's shot dozens of plants including calla lilies, hollyhocks, hawthorns, Mexican sunflowers and the purple alyssum shown above.

Burrows collects samples while he's out on walks in his Los Angeles-area neighborhood and brings them back to his home studio to shoot them. "Outdoors there's a lot of light from street lights, moon, stars, etc. which would overwhelm the fluorescent glow," he says. "It requires either a near-total-dark setting, or very powerful UV source to ensure that the fluorescence is much brighter than any ambient light."

A controlled environment is important because the slightest movement can have a huge impact. "The long exposures mean that any tiny movement is captured, so a controlled environment with minimal airflow is best," he says. "Some of the photos are at greater than 1:1 reproduction which means even a 0.1mm movement in the flower may span a couple dozen pixels."

Burrows relied on knowledge he picked up in school to better understand the properties of fluorescence. "I have some science background," he says. "I was in school for engineering so I've got some accompanying chemistry/physics knowledge which pertains to the UVIVF photography and photography in general."