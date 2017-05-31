Google maps out America's most misspelled words and ... seriously, people?

In honor of the Scripps National Spelling Bee, Google Trends created a map of the top "how to spell" searches by state.

Who knew there were so many "Mary Poppins" fans in West Virginia and Connecticut? "Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious" was the No. 1 spelling search in those areas.

Health issues were of grave concern in many locales with people searching for "pneumonia" (Washington, Alabama, Maine, Michigan), "disease" (Utah) and "diarrhea" (sorry, New Hampshire). Religious exclamation is big in Delaware and Indiana as searches for "hallelujah" topped the list, while people in South Carolina and Arkansas have more of a canine interest, with hunts for "chihuahua."

In five states, "beautiful" was the most sought after spelling. Several states had some understandably befuddling words like "maintenance," "sauerkraut" and "receipt."

But the internet is having a field day with a few of these searches. What's going on in Rhode Island that their top search is "liar"? And why are people in New Mexico having trouble with "banana"?

But the biggest puzzler of all is Wisconsin. The state apparently has the most trouble spelling .... its own name.