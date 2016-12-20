Illustrator James Chapman's artistic inspiration began with an incorrect assumption. It was about the noises animals and people make, and how those sounds are expressed in various languages. For example, in English, a dog says "woof" and a sneeze is "achoo." But Chapman found out those phrases are not universal. "They're things that I assumed were used all over the world, as what other alternative could there be? But I soon discovered that every culture looks at things in their own individual way and the results can be drastically different," Chapman says.

Those differences are what fascinate the Manchester, U.K., artist and what inspired him to create Soundimals, a "set of illustrations about the exciting world of international onomatopoeia," as Chapman calls it. Included under that umbrella are proverbs — a pithy way of stating a truth or offering advice. Chapman says the way these vary between language is equally interesting. "Similar sentiments can be echoed in other languages but in completely different ways. For example, 'the apple doesn't fall far from the tree' is a good way of saying 'like father, like son.' But in Japanese, the phrase goes, 'A tiger doesn't father a dog.'"

Getting the sayings from other languages correct is important to Chapman, and he says research is key. He learned that lesson the hard way when he was first starting out. "The best way to find out a local proverb or the sound a toilet makes in Arabic is to ask someone who knows what they're talking about. I'll always do a lot of online research scoping out what phrases and sounds exist, but in the early days I was a bit too trusting of online sources and made a few mistakes. Luckily people were quick to point them out, much to my shame, but through this I've gotten in contact with a lot of friendly people all over the world who are willing to lend a hand when I've got a question or two about their language."

Some of the sayings are quite profound, like this one, which describes "the feeling of powerlessness in the midst of larger forces." But many are lighter in tone and are drawn in a lively, colorful, almost cartoonish style.

Chapman would like to thank the internet for "making this all this possible. Without it, I'd still be thinking cockerels really go 'cock-a-doodle-doo!'"

While he doesn't have a formal art background, Chapman says he has always loved doing artistic "bits and pieces," though for a while it was just doodling in notebooks. "A few years ago I started doing more illustration digitally, and it really clicked with what I was trying to do. So I've been putting all my effort into that ever since."

Chapman spent eight years getting a doctorate in physics, but he doesn't find his knowledge of electrons very useful in the art world. "I used to study science by day and draw at night, but for the last year since I graduated I've been 100 percent focused on drawing, and it's so much fun." "Maybe one day I'll merge the two and make some sort of science comic book, but for now I'm still obsessed with all the differences around the world, and I can't stop illustrating them," he says.



In today's political climate, some of Chapman's illustrations ring especially true. From Britain and Brexit to America and the election, disagreements abound, with no solution in sight.