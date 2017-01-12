Sam Barsky likes to knit. He also likes to travel. So he's combined his two passions into one entertaining hobby, and in the process he has racked up some fans along the way.

Barsky, a 42-year-old Baltimore resident, began knitting in 1999. A few months after taking up the hobby, he knit his first sweater — a simple, solid-color design. Within a few more months, he had mastered more complicated patterns and began making designs of his own. To date, Barsky has knitted more than 100 sweaters, with designs of places he's visited or would like to visit, including New York City's Times Square, Niagara Falls, Stonehenge, and even Camden Yards, where the Baltimore Orioles play.

Times Square:

Niagara Falls:

Camden Yards:

Barsky has also created designs of less-iconic places and objects, such as a sheep farm, a nutcracker, a menorah, and a field of cherry blossom trees.

Sheep farm sweater:

Nutcracker sweater:

Menorah sweater:

Cherry blossoms:

Barsky shares photos of himself wearing his one-of-a-kind sweaters on his Facebook page, "Artistic Knitting of Sam Barsky." His fan base has exploded in recent days, ever since a picture of him wearing one of his signature sweaters made it onto the front page of Reddit. Not surprisingly, Barsky has been flooded with requests from people who want to buy his work, but Barsky told the Baltimore Sun that he doesn't have any plans to become a one-man sweater factory.

"Many, many people — I don’t even know how many, but probably hundreds of thousands of people — are begging me for sweaters, and I feel bad, but I can’t become a human sweater mill. It’s just not possible," he said.

But there's one request that may get Barsky's attention: The Belize tourism board is offering a free trip in exchange for getting a featured destinations on a Barsky sweater:

Hi @colorknit1, we love your sweaters! Idea: you knit a sweater of The Great Blue Hole/Lamanai, and we'll bring you on a free vacay. DM us? pic.twitter.com/jIxUjqjr6N — Belize Tourism Board (@belizevacation) January 10, 2017

That's one request we hope Barsky does get to fill.