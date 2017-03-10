Whether they’re sprouting leafy greens or providing temporary shelter to the homeless, one of modern society’s most ubiquitous forms of visual pollution, the roadside billboard, has sure been turned on its head as of late.

Decidedly more subtle yet no less profound is “Visible Distance/Second Sight,” a new site-specific installation from artist Jennifer Bolande that strips a trio of typical — read: highly intrusive — highway-side adverts found along the west side of the Gene Autry Trail in Palm Springs, California, of all references to car dealerships, casinos, fast-food restaurants, weight-loss schemes, clothing-optional resorts (hey, it’s Palm Springs) and consumer products. Instead, the three billboards display photographic imagery of the very same dramatic arid mountain landscape that they're rudely blocking.

Reads an official description of the ephemeral “cinematic experience,” which come April 30 will be converted back to the business of consumerism as normal:

Each photograph is unique to its position along this route and at a certain point as one approaches each billboard, perfect alignment with the horizon will occur thus reconnecting the space that the rectangle of the billboard has interrupted.



Within the desert empire of roadside signs, Bolande chooses to advertise the very thing so often overlooked. Looking up at the billboards our attention is drawn to the landscape itself, pictured here as a stuttering kinesthetic of real and artificial horizons.

It’s a neat visual trick for sure, one that nods to the popular — and highly distracting — advertising methods first employed by now-defunct brushless shaving cream band Burma-Shave in the late 1920s that involved a series of roadside billboards designed and installed for sequential reading. As captivated motorists continued to drive down a lonely stretch of highway, the brand’s cheeky (and sometimes safety-oriented) promotional messaging would continue to unfold sign by sign until concluding with a punch line or a direct sales pitch: Keep well / To the right / Of the oncoming car / Get your close shaves / From the half pound jar / Burma-Shave.

Motorists passing through the Palm Springs area are in for some surprising roadside eye candy through April 30. (Photo: Lance Gerber/Desert X)

Referred to as Burma-Shaving, this form of roadside advertising remained popular through the 1960s. Bolande’s 21st century take, of course, isn’t selling anything save for the oft-overlooked natural beauty of the San Jacinto and San Bernardino Mountains, rising to the south and north, respectively. (The three billboards are double-sided so that motorists traveling in both directions can witness Bolande’s nifty, nature-saluting trick.)

As Christopher Knight, art critic for the Los Angeles Times, writes:

While the mountain contours match up precisely, the clarity, color and light inevitably do not. The quick drive-by sequence of three billboard moments is so brief that you can’t quite be certain of what you have just witnessed. It’s like a flash-cut in a motion picture, subliminal in effect. A disjunction between image and reality is lodged in a path named for a half-forgotten cowboy star of movies and TV. The seamless fabric of experience gets torn.

In a recent interview with Co.Exist, Bolande, a professor of art at the University of California, Los Angeles, goes on to explain: “It's a pretty fast road. People drive people quickly on it. The first [billboard] might go by, although you notice that it's not shouting at you to buy something. I think by the second one you're paying more attention. By the third, you're hopefully noticing that alignment.”

Goodbye weight-loss supplements and fast food; hello unobscured mountain landscapes. (Photo: Lance Gerber/Desert X)

In fact, visitors to the Coachella Valley over the next several weeks may want to keep their eyes peeled everywhere they go, not just along a brief stretch of the Gene Autry Trail in Palm Springs. Through the end of the April, this sprawling Sonoran desert valley famous for its wind farms, sizable senior and LGBT populations, eponymous annual music festival and delicious date milkshakes (trust me on this one) will serve as the canvas for Desert X, a site-specific curated art exhibition that pulls together 16 different established and emerging artists.

As the Desert X website explains, the various indoor and outdoor installations spread throughout the valley aim to “amplify and articulate global and local issues that may range from climate change to starry skies, from tribal culture and immigration to tourism, gaming and golf."

In addition to Bolande’s “Visable Distance/Second Sight,” another Desert X installation that’s drawn significant attention is Doug Aitken’s “Mirage.” Taking the form of a low-slung ranch house inspired by the work of influential American architect Frank Lloyd Wright, “Mirage” is completely clad in mirrors so that it “both absorbs and reflects the landscape around in such ways that the exterior will seemingly disappear just as the interior draws the viewer into a never-ending kaleidoscope of light and reflection.”

Californian artist Douglas Aitken's latest work, in his own words, 'distills the recognizable and repetitious suburban home into the essence of its lines, reflecting and disappearing into the vast western landscape.' (Photo: Lance Gerber/Desert X)

Like Bolande’s billboards, Aitken’s highly Instagramable mirror-covered desert abode (also located on the outskirts of Palm Springs) is delightfully disorienting. Pity those who, unaware of what exactly they’re stumbling upon, will automatically assume that someone slipped something into their drink. Also pity local bird populations that have a really confusing — and hopefully not at all lethal — few weeks ahead of them.