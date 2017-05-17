This incredible wisteria flower tunnel is a real place you can visit

If you visit Japan at just the right time of year and head to the Kawachi Fuji Garden in Kitakyushu City, you'll be treated to an amazing botanical delight.

The garden hosts 150 wisteria plants from more than 20 species, and many of them are planted over this spectacular arch that, when the flowers bloom, creates an explosion of pastel color that feels like a fairyland when you walk through.

According to Trip101, "Boasting an area of around 6,000 square meters, the trellises and wisteria tunnels are not to be missed. There is one 80-meter tunnel and one 220-meter tunnel. During peak blooming season, there are 22 different types of flowers blooming all together. When you enter, it makes quite the first impression."



Late April and early May is when the Wisteria Festival takes place and the tunnel is in full bloom. This is when you want to plan your visit, despite the massive crowds, because it's the only time to experience the tunnel in all its colorful wonder. The rest of the year, it's simply a tangle of branches waiting until the next spring.

Take a virtual tour of the garden thanks to the video below: