These are just two of the posters created by the Amplified Project in partnership with the Women’s March on Washington. The Amplified Project describes itself as 'a visual media experiment dedicated to amplifying the the voices of grassroots movements through art and community engagement.' (Photo: The Amplifier Foundation)

On Jan. 21, women around the world plan to march in what's expected to be the largest inauguration-related demonstration in history. The main event will take place in Washington, D.C., but there are also more than 600 "sister marches" taking place around the world in solidarity. Demonstrators will march not only for women's rights but in support of all human rights around the world.

The Women's March in D.C. will begin with a rally that runs from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. More than 200,000 people are expected to attend the D.C. march while around the world, more than 1 million people have pledged to join in "sister marches," that will be held in every U.S. state as well as Puerto Rico and Guam and around the world from Buenos Aries to Tanzania.

Recently, organizers of the Women's March released a statement outlining the objectives for the march. They include gender equality, racial equality, LGBTQ equality, economic justice and reproductive freedom; equal pay, paid family leave, labor protections, clean water and air and access to public lands; and an end to violence against women, police brutality and racial profiling.

If you think that's an ambitious platform, you're right. And according to organizers, that's the point. While all march participants may attend with their own agendas, the organizers want to show that there's solidarity among those who care about this wide range of issues.

“The Women’s March on Washington will send a bold message to our new government on their first day in office, and to the world, that women's rights are human rights,” says the Women's March website.

It's about 'people, the planet and the future'

Longtime environmental activist Diane MacEachern, author of "The Big Green Purse," lives in the D.C. area and plans to attend the march, though I was surprised to learn that she was initially skeptical about the event.

"We have important things to do, like lobby our senators or figure out where we'll get healthcare if we lose the Affordable Care Act. What good will a march do?" MacEachern told me. But after spending some time on Capitol Hill last week, the activist said she felt energized by spending time with other people who share her concerns and are willing to speak out for what they feel is right.

"The march gives us all a chance to get reinvigorated in the same way," MacEachern added. "It's not an end unto itself. It is going to be like a big vitamin shot to our spirits, our psyches, our determination, and our commitment. At the end of the day, I expect to say, 'I'm so glad to know I am part of a massive movement that shares my values — for people, the planet and the future."