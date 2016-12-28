MNN Galleries

10 new year celebrations around the globe

By: Josh Lew on Dec. 28, 2016, 12:07 p.m.
Lanterns lit up at a temple in Kuala Lumpur for the Chinese New Year

Photo: gracethang2/Shutterstock

Ringing in a new year

New Year's Eve and New Year's Day are among the most anticipated holidays on the Gregorian calendar. Most of the world marks the transition from Dec. 31 to Jan. 1 with celebrations, but in some cultures, the year doesn't begin on Jan. 1. Even in places where fireworks and champagne toasts mark Dec. 31, another traditional new year holiday holds greater importance, like the Chinese New Year (pictured).

If you were to travel to different parts of the world throughout the year, you could experience dozens of unique celebrations related to a new year. In some cultures, such festivals coincide with the changing of seasons. In others, the year ends after a harvest or during a religious celebration.

Here are 10 different festivals from around the world that mark a new year.

