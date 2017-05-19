So my Airbnb guest and I decided to place 15000 2p coins on the canal and record what would happen.... #coinsbythecanal pic.twitter.com/2oe93Bv0Ka — Jamahl (@JHM_UK) May 17, 2017

Freelance photographer Lana Mesic from the Netherlands couldn't decide what to do with 15,000 coins she had used in an art installation to try to explain the idea of value and finance.

She posed the question to her Airbnb host, Jamahl McMurran, in London and the pair came up with an interesting solution. They piled the coins on a path next to a canal and watched from the balcony above as people found them.

They recorded the encounters and live-tweeted what they saw.

A bunch of kids squatted in the coins and played.

Some people like to take photos and play #coinsbythecanal pic.twitter.com/ZfhpFi79v7 — Jamahl (@JHM_UK) May 17, 2017

Dumped 15000 pennies at Regents Canal and watched what will happen #coinsbycanal #unseengrolschresidency #unseen #socialexperiment #pennies A post shared by Lana Mesic (@lana_mesic) on May 17, 2017 at 8:07am PDT

Some people just picked up a coin or two.

Others need some change for their coffee #coinsbythecanal pic.twitter.com/BnNKsSKJDR — Jamahl (@JHM_UK) May 17, 2017

This guy threw handfuls of coins and made it rain.

This guy is awesome.... looking for some magic #coinsbythecanal pic.twitter.com/Dj4Dvojawn — Jamahl (@JHM_UK) May 17, 2017

But then a guy shows up, sees what's going on and decides to go get a friend.

Bloke on the right: "that looks like a good idea... I'll go get a friend" #coinsbythecanal pic.twitter.com/O68QZAgs5E — Jamahl (@JHM_UK) May 17, 2017

And they ruin all the fun.

What would you have done?