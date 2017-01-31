"It's easy to put people in boxes," says the narrator of a new Danish television station ad. For TV2's video, "All That We Share," groups of Danes enter a huge room, stepping into areas that have been marked off on the floor.

There are "the high earners" and "those just getting by;" "Those we trust" and "those we try to avoid."

As each group files into their boxes, there's an obvious wariness as they look at the groups of strangers around them, like "the people from the countryside" and "those that have never seen a cow."

The narrator summarizes: "There are those we share something with and those we don't share anything with."

But then, a man steps in and begins to ask questions, framing the groups in new ways.

Who in this room was the class clown?

Who are stepparents?

Who believes in life after death?

Who has seen UFOs?

As soon as the people start stepping out of their boxes, things begin to change. Grab a tissue and take a look. We guarantee you'll feel a little bit better about the world.