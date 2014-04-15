The cherry blossoms have come alive in Washington, D.C., and these fresh blooms offer the perfect frame for some of the nation's most historic buildings — like the Jefferson Memorial above, seen beyond the cherry blossoms at sunrise.

The first trees were planted on the Tidal Basin by first lady Helen Taft and Japanese Viscountess Iwa Chinda in 1912, symbolizing friendship between the two countries. Thousands more cover the National Mall and Memorial Parks as a gift from Japan.

The blooms are lovely — but short-lived. Take a visual tour of this beautiful perspective of the nation's capital:

Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

The Washington Monument stands tall behind the cherry trees near the Tidal Basin.

Photo: Mark Wilson/Getty Images

The U.S. Capitol building is surrounded by Yoshino cherry trees.

Photo: Mark Wilson/Getty Images

Rowers enjoy an early practice along the Potomac River.

Photo: Karen Bleier/AFP/Getty Images

The peak blooming season of these delicate flowers in D.C. is mid-April.

Editor's note: This file has been updated since it was originally published in April 2014.

