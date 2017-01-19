They're sort of like the wonders of the world, if by world you mean Instagram. These monuments, landmarks and destinations are the places we dream of visiting, the places we love to photograph, and the places that research by photo company Cewe Photoworld shows we post about most on social media. Some are natural, some are man-made, but all are breathtaking. Are you ready for wanderlust overload?

It's hard to believe this iconic Paris landmark was built as a temporary structure for the 1889 World's Fair, and the city originally intended to dismantle it 20 years later. Thankfully, this 1,063-foot-tall tower won over the public and tourists alike with its iron latticework, art nouveau style and gorgeous views, leading city officials to change their minds about its future. With more than 3 million Instagram posts, the Eiffel Tower in France takes the top spot, and this Instagram photo shows why Paris is referred to as the City of Light.

Big Ben London's iconic clock tower is a must-see attraction that sits at the north end of the Palace of Westminster, which is also home to the Houses of Parliament. It's difficult to appreciate the size of Big Ben from afar, but this is one big boy. The minute hands are 14 feet long, and the hour hands are 9 feet long. Each number is almost two feet high, and each clock dial contains 312 pieces of glass. The reliable timekeeper lands in second place on the list with more than 2 million Instagram posts. But will Big Ben continue to be an Instagram star as it undergoes restoration work in 2017 and its famous chimes fall silent for three years?

Burj Khalifa Not only is Burj Khalifa in Dubai the world's tallest tower, it is also the world's tallest free-standing structure, has the highest number of stories with 160, has the highest outdoor observation deck in the world, and has an elevator with the longest travel distance in the world. To put it in context, this building is three times as tall as the Eiffel Tower. With travel to the United Arab Emirates city rising each year, this mixed-use building with more than 1.3 million Instagram posts may rise on future lists of this nature.

Alhambra Alhambra, which means "The Red One" in Arabic, is a fortress complex in Grenada, Spain, built for Moorish kings by the mid 13th century that still stands today as an example of the Moorish civilization and its architecture. Inside the UNESCO World Heritage site, visitors will find honeycomb and stalactite vaulting on the ceilings and intricately carved medieval walls with Arabic inscriptions from floor to ceiling. If you're heading to the oft-Instagrammed Alhambra, plan months ahead. The number of visitors is limited to 6,600 a day, and tickets reportedly sell out early.

Another UNESCO World Heritage Site, Machu Picchu in Peru is a photographer's dream. It lies 1.5 miles above sea level in the middle of a tropical mountain forest, and its giant walls and terraces on the slopes of the Andes create gorgeous scenery. The 15th century Inca citadel was declared a Peruvian Historical Sanctuary in 1981, and more recently it was voted one of the New Seven Wonders of the World. UNESCO calls Machu Picchu "a masterpiece of art, urbanism, architecture and engineering of the Inca Civilization", and Instagrammers are pretty fond of it, too, posting more than 653,000 pics of it so far.