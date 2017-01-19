They're sort of like the wonders of the world, if by world you mean Instagram. These monuments, landmarks and destinations are the places we dream of visiting, the places we love to photograph, and the places that research by photo company Cewe Photoworld shows we post about most on social media.
Some are natural, some are man-made, but all are breathtaking. Are you ready for wanderlust overload?
Eiffel Tower
Bonjour Paris! ❄️☀️🤧 . . #instaparis #ig_paris #igersparis #ig_masters #ig_france #ig_captures #parisjetaime #topparisphoto #ig_europe #super_france #france_vacations #europe_vacations #visitparis #découvrirensemble #parismonamour #cettesemainesurinstagram #parisweloveyou #parismaville #hello_france #france_focus_on #pariscityvision #loves_paris #loves_france_ #Париж #eiffeltower #toureiffel #living_europe
It's hard to believe this iconic Paris landmark was built as a temporary structure for the 1889 World's Fair, and the city originally intended to dismantle it 20 years later. Thankfully, this 1,063-foot-tall tower won over the public and tourists alike with its iron latticework, art nouveau style and gorgeous views, leading city officials to change their minds about its future.
With more than 3 million Instagram posts, the Eiffel Tower in France takes the top spot, and this Instagram photo shows why Paris is referred to as the City of Light.
Big Ben
London's iconic clock tower is a must-see attraction that sits at the north end of the Palace of Westminster, which is also home to the Houses of Parliament.
It's difficult to appreciate the size of Big Ben from afar, but this is one big boy. The minute hands are 14 feet long, and the hour hands are 9 feet long. Each number is almost two feet high, and each clock dial contains 312 pieces of glass.
The reliable timekeeper lands in second place on the list with more than 2 million Instagram posts. But will Big Ben continue to be an Instagram star as it undergoes restoration work in 2017 and its famous chimes fall silent for three years?
Golden Gate Bridge
Here we yesterday morning pulled over for something dramatic light with @mshaw_photography @imanor .😊 😊 I offer one to one workshops or small groups - To help master your compositions & use of filters - for long exposure & water motion. I am sponsored by @leefilters ! Also available: hard to reach locations and full photo tours in the San Francisco Bay Area. Up to 10 people. You can see my website for pricing. Gettyphotography.com All my photos are cropped for Instagram. If you are interested in seeing the full-size image contact me. Also selling licensing and prints! 😊 Nikon D810 Tripod Tvc34 really right stuff Ball head Bh 55 Hand held snapshot Lens Nikon 14 x 24 Shutter 1/220 Aperture f14 ISO100 White balance auto #420#like#likers#likes#follow#sunrise#sunset#Goldengatebridge#sf#batteryspencer#MarinCounty#Marinheadlands#fog#mist#dramaticlight#nikon#nikonnofilter#d810#gettyimages
Instagrammers aren't the only community that admires the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco. The bridge, which is the only American landmark in the top 10, was declared one of the Wonders of the Modern World by the American Society of Civil Engineers, and Frommer's considers the Golden Gate Bridge "possibly the most beautiful, certainly the most photographed, bridge in the world."
The photogenic suspension bridge lands at No. 3 on the list with nearly 1.5 million posts.
Burj Khalifa
Not only is Burj Khalifa in Dubai the world's tallest tower, it is also the world's tallest free-standing structure, has the highest number of stories with 160, has the highest outdoor observation deck in the world, and has an elevator with the longest travel distance in the world. To put it in context, this building is three times as tall as the Eiffel Tower.
With travel to the United Arab Emirates city rising each year, this mixed-use building with more than 1.3 million Instagram posts may rise on future lists of this nature.
Notre Dame Cathedral
-MyTravelingGirl: @travellabel -Trip Destination: Paris in front of the Notre Dame. -Trip Tip- Prettiest view on the city is from the tower of the Notre Dame. So I would recommend that. -Next Trip: I haven't planned a next trip yet, since I just got back from Cuba and still recovering from the jetlag.💕 -Thank you @travellabel for sharing! #trip2tripgirls #love #instagood #photooftheday #beautiful #cute #happy #followme #travel #travels #travelingram #travelph #traveler #travelbug #travelpics #travelblog #traveling #traveladdicts #travelphotography #traveldiaries #likesforlikes #followforfollow #travelawsome #travelnoire #passportready #wegotoo #paris #paris🇫🇷 #notredame #notredamedeparis
The second Paris landmark on the list, this famed building (and former home to The Hunchback) is a medieval Catholic cathedral and an example of French Gothic architecture. Known for its breathtaking stained-glass windows and finely detailed sculptures of kings and biblical figures, its no surprise this historical, well-recognized church has more than 1.1 million Instagram posts.
Alhambra
Alhambra, which means "The Red One" in Arabic, is a fortress complex in Grenada, Spain, built for Moorish kings by the mid 13th century that still stands today as an example of the Moorish civilization and its architecture. Inside the UNESCO World Heritage site, visitors will find honeycomb and stalactite vaulting on the ceilings and intricately carved medieval walls with Arabic inscriptions from floor to ceiling.
If you're heading to the oft-Instagrammed Alhambra, plan months ahead. The number of visitors is limited to 6,600 a day, and tickets reportedly sell out early.
Machu Picchu
Another UNESCO World Heritage Site, Machu Picchu in Peru is a photographer's dream. It lies 1.5 miles above sea level in the middle of a tropical mountain forest, and its giant walls and terraces on the slopes of the Andes create gorgeous scenery. The 15th century Inca citadel was declared a Peruvian Historical Sanctuary in 1981, and more recently it was voted one of the New Seven Wonders of the World.
UNESCO calls Machu Picchu "a masterpiece of art, urbanism, architecture and engineering of the Inca Civilization", and Instagrammers are pretty fond of it, too, posting more than 653,000 pics of it so far.
Angkor Wat
Angkor Wat in Cambodia, another UNESCO World Heritage Site, was built in the 12th century as a Hindu temple for the Khmer empire. Its name means "Temple City" in Khmer.
UNESCO calls the 150-square-mile complex "one of the most important archaeological sites of Southeast Asia." And visitors seem to agree, as Angkor Wat is the country's main tourist attraction and even appears on Cambodia's national flag.