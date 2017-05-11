Bright spots

Sea levels are predicted to rise 20 inches in the next century, and those encroaching waters may mean the end of small island nations that reside at sea level. Coral reefs, home to about 25 percent of all marine species, are dying around the world as rising ocean temperatures have led to mass coral bleaching events. And melting glaciers are significantly changing the landscape — take, for example, Alaska’s Muir Glacier, which was a mountain of ice in 1941 but now has a melted valley filled with ocean water.

Whether it's rising sea levels, desertification, torrential monsoons, melting glaciers or ocean acidification, climate change is rapidly altering the landscape of our planet. We may be one of the last generations to witness some of the Earth's most cherished places. Here's our list of 10 places to appreciate before they vanish.

Editor's note: This slideshow has been updated since it was originally published in December 2009.

