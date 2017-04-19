9 heart-pumping places for adventure sports fans

 PREV NEXT 
Queenstown’s varied terrain makes it New Zealand’s adventure sports capital.

Queenstown’s varied terrain makes it New Zealand’s adventure sports capital.

(Photo: zstock/Shutterstock)

Calling all thrill-seekers

The most popular travel destinations are diversified. The best ski resorts have spent decades developing off-season recreation offerings. Many busy beaches provide inland alternatives like canopy walks or zipline tours. Even major cities promote adventures on waterways or in the rural outskirts of town.

Whether they're major cities or small mountain towns, these places don’t just offer a few token alternatives. Rather, they have several different attractions that pull experienced practitioners from different disciplines. For casual thrill-seekers, this means there’s ample opportunity to sample different activities in a world-class setting.

Here are several amazingly diverse adventure sports destinations.

Josh Lew
April 19, 2017, 7:22 a.m.
Related topics: MNN lists, Sports, Travel

Now on Eco-Tourism

Surreal landscapes Too beautiful to be real? 16 surreal landscapes found on Earth
Amtrak's California Zephyr travels through mountains 9 best train rides for exploring the national parks
The Rock of Gibraltar at night 10 of the largest monoliths in the world
Ancient town of Matera 12 oldest continuously inhabited cities
The landscape of Zhangjiajie Forest Park reportedly inspired the setting for the film 'Avatar.' 8 fairy tale-like destinations you can see in real life
Broomway Tidal Path This beautiful tidal road is Britain's deadliest
MORE MNN Lifestyle GALLERIES
England has controlled Gibraltar and its rock since 1713. 10 of the largest monoliths in the world
The landscape of Zhangjiajie Forest Park reportedly inspired the setting for the film 'Avatar.' 8 fairy tale-like destinations you can see in real life
Amelia Earhart in a Department of Commerce airplane in 1936 10 famous female aviators