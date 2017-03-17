10 places destined to be vacation hot spots

Beat the crowds

These days it's possible to get to almost anywhere on Earth with no more than a couple of connecting flights. Low-cost airlines and the advancement of the ultra-long haul market have put formerly off-the-beaten-path destinations within reach, making it easier for Lonely Planet types to find new tourism frontiers.

As a result, some unexpected destinations are getting noticed, including Montenegro (pictured). These places have made big bets on tourism, and the gamble is starting to pay off. Here are several surprising countries with rapidly growing tourism industries.