9 fairy tale-like destinations you can see in real life

Whole new worlds

Some regions of the world are defined by their landscapes — the deserts of the American Southwest, the Alps of Central Europe, the arid Outback of inland Australia. But some geographic features defy definition. These strange places might be more at home in a storybook or as the background in an anime film, like the Philippines' Chocolate Hills (pictured).

The whimsical appearance of these landscapes have made them popular among tourists seeking something different, but some of these strange places remain uncrowded, and their remoteness gives their otherworldly feel greater depth.

Here are several fairy tale-like destinations that are, in fact, very real.