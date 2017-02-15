8 great modern-day pyramids

 PREV NEXT 
The Memphis Pyramid was originally a sports arena.

The Memphis Pyramid was originally a sports arena.

(Photo: Exothermic/flickr)

The ancient made new

Filled with mystery and intrigue, the ancient pyramids of Egypt have inspired modern day knock-offs erected from glass and steal in lieu of the traditional quarried stone.

Geometric similarities aside, you'll be hard-pressed nowadays to find a pyramid that's primary use is as a very large tomb. (The term is used here to refer to monumental, pyramid-shaped structures influenced by the Great Pyramids of Egypt. However, modest, Egyptian Revival-style mausoleums can be found in numerous older cemeteries.)

These modern-day behemoths are employed as architectural statement pieces when a maximum amount of open floor space — and, in some cases, natural daylight — is needed. Shopping malls, casinos and sports arenas, like the Memphis Pyramid (pictured), are also obvious shoo-ins for the pyramid treatment although some are used for more specialized needs.

While not as rich in history as their counterparts lining the Nile, the following modern-day pyramids are each fascinating in their own ways.

Matt Hickman
February 15, 2017, 8:55 a.m.
Related topics: Art & Architecture, MNN lists, Travel

Now on Eco-Tourism

Cape Breton, Nova Scotia Move to this small Canadian town, get a job and 2 acres
Surreal landscapes Too beautiful to be real? 16 surreal landscapes found on Earth
Ancient town of Matera 12 oldest continuously inhabited cities
Galesnjak is a popular site for lovers and lovers of archaeology 8 heart-shaped islands to inspire your next getaway
Devil's Kettle Falls The mystery of Devil's Kettle Falls
Ocean bioluminescence 6 incredible places where the ocean glows
MORE MNN Lifestyle GALLERIES
Galesnjak is a popular site for lovers and lovers of archaeology 8 heart-shaped islands to inspire your next getaway
Amelia Earhart in a Department of Commerce airplane in 1936 9 famous female aviators
Lanterns lit up at a temple in Kuala Lumpur for the Chinese New Year The new year doesn't always start on Jan. 1