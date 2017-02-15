8 great modern-day pyramids

The ancient made new

Filled with mystery and intrigue, the ancient pyramids of Egypt have inspired modern day knock-offs erected from glass and steal in lieu of the traditional quarried stone.

Geometric similarities aside, you'll be hard-pressed nowadays to find a pyramid that's primary use is as a very large tomb. (The term is used here to refer to monumental, pyramid-shaped structures influenced by the Great Pyramids of Egypt. However, modest, Egyptian Revival-style mausoleums can be found in numerous older cemeteries.)

These modern-day behemoths are employed as architectural statement pieces when a maximum amount of open floor space — and, in some cases, natural daylight — is needed. Shopping malls, casinos and sports arenas, like the Memphis Pyramid (pictured), are also obvious shoo-ins for the pyramid treatment although some are used for more specialized needs.

While not as rich in history as their counterparts lining the Nile, the following modern-day pyramids are each fascinating in their own ways.