15 of the most remote places on Earth

Middle of nowhere

Sometimes you want to get away from it all. But how far away from everything do you really want to be? How about sky high in the Peruvian Andes three miles above sea level? Or perhaps on a tiny island in the middle of an ocean thousands of miles away from its nearest neighbor?

The locales on this list are about as far away as you can be from anything else. And getting there is often no easy task, involving long flights, day-long drives, week-long boat rides, and in one instance, an eight-mile mule ride.

If you like extremes, try these on for size: They're the most remote islands, towns and settlements on Earth.