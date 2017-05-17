May 17, 2017
873K
188.7K

MNN Galleries

10 odd roadside attractions

By: Josh Lew on May 17, 2017, 11:14 a.m.
The Blue Whale of Catoosa and a picnic table nearby

Photo: DiAnn L'Roy/flickr

1 of 12

Worth a detour

Road trips still have a special allure for many Americans. In fact, 80 percent of the respondents to a recent AAA survey said they planned to take a road trip at some point during the summer.

Roadside attractions will be a part of many of these behind-the-wheel vacations. Many of these highway-side landmarks are decidedly strange — a building made to look like a whale in Oklahoma (pictured), a wall covered with already-been-chewed gum, a clown-themed motel next to an Old West cemetery — but all are quite creative and are considered works of art in some circles.

Here are 10 odd but interesting attractions that will grab road-tripping Americans' attention this summer.

Related topics: MNN lists, Travel
MORE MNN Lifestyle GALLERIES
Gorgeous aerial view of Australia's Great Barrier Reef. 10 places to appreciate before they vanish
Amelia Earhart in a Department of Commerce airplane in 1936 10 famous female aviators
Queenstown’s varied terrain makes it New Zealand’s adventure sports capital. 9 heart-pumping places for adventure sports fans