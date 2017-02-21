9 private islands you can actually visit

Laucala Island is a popular destination for celebrities.

(Photo: Laucala Island/Facebook)

Vacation like a celebrity

It usually takes a fortune to buy an entire island, no matter how small it might be. Luckily, you do not have to be a billionaire to spend time on a private island. Many such places, including Richard Branson's Necker Island and Red Bull founder Dietrich Mateschitz's Laucala Island (pictured), have accommodations that anyone can reserve (although they rarely come cheap).

Some resorts have embraced this idea by taking over an entire landmass so they can cater to guests with a "Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous" fantasy, and a few of these destinations take advantage of their location to offer a range of experiences that are impossible to find in more crowded destinations.

Here are nine private islands you can actually visit.

Josh Lew
February 21, 2017, 12:37 p.m.
