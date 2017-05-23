10 real-life fairy tale castles

Fantasy in reality

Castles are often romanticized in fairy tales. They are homes for royal protagonists and settings for drama and romance. In reality, many castles were built more for fortification and functionality than for beauty.

That changed, however, as advancements in weapons and warfare made thick castle walls obsolete. So, during the Renaissance, builders focused on beauty instead of protection. The results were castles that would be right at home -- in fact, they'd be the home -- in the pages of a fantasy.

The following 10 castles all pass that fairy tale test. Some fit the part because of their architecture, others because of their history. You can visit them all to soak in the magic.