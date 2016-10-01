You know that NAPA is on a mission to help drivers stay safe and drive green. But did you know that since 2014, it has partnered with Mother Nature Network (MNN) to spread the word about the company and share information and advice?

MNN is the world’s most visited non-government environmental website.

Working with MNN, NAPA has published dozens of pieces of content, from articles to infographics to quizzes, aimed at everyday drivers.

Any idea how HOV lanes came to be? This quiz will tell you. Want some easy ways to save on gas? Check out this slideshow. Worried about keeping your new teen driver safe on the road? Read this article.

The Mother Nature Network partnership also sheds a spotlight on NAPA’s corporate social responsibility efforts, including its involvement with the Intrepid Fallen Heroes Fund.

It even benefits NAPA employees. Last year, store manager Ronnie Martin of Advance, Missouri, was flown to Washington, D.C., along with his brother James, to attend the White House Correspondents’ Jam and chat with Chuck Leavell, keyboardist for the Rolling Stones (and MNN co-founder). Martin was the grand-prize winner of MNN’s “Rock the Environment” contest.

“My brother and I agree the entire trip was an experience that will be hard to match. As he said, we were treated like we were ‘somebody,’” said Martin.

The contest is taking place again this year. MNN will be giving away three trips to Washington, D.C., including airfare, hotel accommodations and VIP tickets to the Jam on April 28.

To enter, go to http://www.mnn.com/rocktheenvironment. You can enter up to once daily. The deadline for entries is 5 p.m. EST on March 6.