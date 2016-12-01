Automotive service technology, paint and body work…farming? You might be surprised at the ways NAPA AUTO PARTS helps students develop into professionals.



NAPA has partnered with several educational organizations to train students in automotive technology, marketing, management and agriculture. Check out these three programs to learn about new opportunities for the students in your life.



1. SkillsUSA—Practice makes perfect for meeting employers



NAPA sponsors SkillsUSA competitive student events related to the automotive industry. Contests focus on trade, technical and leadership competencies. They give students the opportunity to win scholarships and equipment prizes, as well as gain exposure in the industry as strong job candidates.



2. Distributive Education Clubs of America (DECA)—Developing business sense



NAPA is the sole sponsor of the national DECA Vehicles and Petroleum Marketing contest. It builds sales, marketing, management and business skills among the more than 185,000 student members. Five contest winners are each awarded $1,000 in scholarships annually.

3. Future Farmers of America (FFA)—Growing opportunities in the field

While auto parts and farming may not immediately go together in everyone’s mind, NAPA has a long history with the FFA. Many NAPA employees, associates, independent owners and customers are FFA alumni.

Every year since the mid 1990s, NAPA has partnered with the FFA to award 15 scholarships of $1,000 each to FFA members entering their first year of college and majoring in agriculture or agricultural mechanics.



In addition to these three programs, NAPA is a key sponsor of the Ford/AAA Auto Skills Competition. It includes written knowledge tests and hands-on challenges for student/teacher teams. Students not only get to learn from seasoned professionals, they also vie for scholarships and other prizes such as tools. Watch the video to see the kids and pros working together.



To find out more about NAPA student programs, visit napaonline.com.





