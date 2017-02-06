I wore a suit kind of like this one (sometimes with a gas mask) at my first job as a hydrologist. (Photo: Cameron Whitman/Shutterstock)

My first job out of college was as a staff geologist for a geological services company. In my capacity as a scientist working her way up, I started at the bottom — in my case that entailed taking samples around buried oil and gas tanks to ensure local water supplies weren't being contaminated. As part of that job, I sometimes wore a hazmat suit, like the one pictured above.

I was reminded of that get-up when I saw the hashtag #DressLikeAWoman trending on Twitter in response to what an anonymous source in the Trump administration told Axios.com: that the new president likes women who work for him "to dress like women."

If this indeed was a directive from the POTUS, he wouldn't be the first male baby boomer to suggest he likes women to dress in a certain way — some elderly male judges will not allow female lawyers to speak in their courts if they are wearing pants, as many women in the legal profession are aware.

While most people agree that employers can expect employees to dress appropriately for their job (whether that means wearing jackets and closed-toe shoes, safety gear, or a logo'd polo shirt), where it gets tricky is when "appropriate" becomes code for "what I think people should wear." The simple way to avoid insulting people or miscommunicating is to set workplace attire rules that don't take the gender of the person into account: Rules disallowing sleeveless shirts, open collars, jeans, or sneakers can be applicable to all employees and are therefore fair.

Because, after all, what does "dress like a woman" even mean? As Twitter user Maddie Soper wrote:

A handy guide on how to #dresslikeawoman:

1. Identify as a woman.

2 Get dressed. — Maddie Soper (@misformaddie) February 3, 2017

Lots of other women showed what they wore to work in response to the question. Quite a few scientists weighed in:

I'm Meredith (on right), and I'm a paleontology collections manager and study fossil marine mammals #DressLikeAWoman #actuallivingscientist pic.twitter.com/gdpnOErq9Q — Meredith Rivin (@mererivin) February 3, 2017

Put on that flight suit and #DressLikeAWoman 🚀 pic.twitter.com/s2D3uOL0ri — Emily Calandrelli (@TheSpaceGal) February 3, 2017

Hi I'm Christina! I'm an #actuallivingscientist studying how Arctic kelp respond to enivronmntl stressors. While working, I #DressLikeAWoman pic.twitter.com/gowZWUh3dX — Christina Bonsell (@c_bonsell) February 4, 2017

Hi, I'm Vicky and I study the marks that life makes on the rock record #actuallivingscientist #DressLikeAWoman pic.twitter.com/tTGw6D9t6s — Victoria Petryshyn (@rocksnruns) February 4, 2017

And so did a Hollywood director:

Director/producer/writer/academy award winner in her office with a view. I'll dress how I damn well please thankyouverymuch #dresslikeawoman pic.twitter.com/G7fJPuLvnE — Brie Larson (@brielarson) February 4, 2017

Lucy Worsley, who covers history subjects for the BBC, showed off like only she can in her ensemble for the day:

Today I thought I would #DressLikeAWoman. I am woman, hear me clank. pic.twitter.com/hNslw2Gs85 — Lucy Worsley (@Lucy_Worsley) February 3, 2017

And speaking of history, here are some great throwback examples:

Members of the Women Airforce Service Pilots (WASP), Lockbourne Army Air Field, WWII #DressLikeAWoman https://t.co/5p0D3zo5dd pic.twitter.com/QFk8Dd40FB — AltSmithsonian (@AltSmithsonian) February 4, 2017

Pearl Hart, the woman responsible for one of the last stagecoach robberies in America. https://t.co/5G84ZMt4xV #dresslikeawoman pic.twitter.com/WvXx1zcHGT — Saladin Ahmed (@saladinahmed) February 3, 2017

A pastor dressed like a woman at her job:

Lots of American servicewomen shared their pictures, too:

The strangest thing happened... we ALL came to work dressed like women?! I swear...TOTALLY unplanned! #DressLikeAWoman #veterans pic.twitter.com/Bp0hYtgfQq — Effie St. Michael (@effiestmichael) February 3, 2017

Activists dressed like women:

We dress to protect water #DressLikeaWoman pic.twitter.com/PxB6jpm87Q — Audrey Roth Kraybill (@Audreyrk) February 3, 2017

And so did a female anti-poaching unit in South Africa:

There were the doctors:

And a hockey goalie:

I prefer color-coordinated carbon fiber when I #dresslikeawoman pic.twitter.com/YNLXklJBRh — Jenny Scrivens (@JenScrivs) February 3, 2017

A fencer:

When they test your faith, #DressLikeAWoman with a little extra armor. pic.twitter.com/Ha2oMFpDZJ — Kat Barnes (@wanderlostlass) February 3, 2017

And a race car driver:

We can't leave out the brave firefighters:

This pic of a policewoman with her son could not be sweeter:

Me & my son; he's dressed like a man & I am dressed like a woman. In case you couldn't tell. #DressLikeAWoman pic.twitter.com/nVM2Emssj2 — Tara Wildes (@TaraWildes) February 3, 2017

Nor can we forget to include legendary musicians:

And last, but certainly not least: A BBQ expert:

I think we have to let Katherine Hepburn have the last word on this one:

#dresslikeawoman Katharine Hepburn when harangued about not wearing a skirt: "I’ll wear it to your funeral.” pic.twitter.com/8yz2UvCtX3 — Dubhthaigh Adams (@lizduffyadams) February 3, 2017

Well, I think it's settled now: The pictures above show exactly how to dress like a woman.