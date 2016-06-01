At CSX, a leading supplier of rail-based freight transportation in North America, people make the difference. Some of the company's employees have jobs you probably never knew existed. Meet just a few of them and find out what they do — and why they love it.

Raghu Chatrathi, Director of Environmental Remediation, Engineering & Advanced Technology

His job:

Helping the environmental compliance team be more efficient

Overseeing a management information system that can manage more than 8,500 unique environmental reports and tasks

Helping build environmental infrastructure to improve compliance

One thing people would never guess my job entails:

"I am responsible for making sure the carbon calculator on csx.com generates accurate carbon emission estimates based on the scenario selected by the user." The calculator helps logistics companies plan routes with their specific commodities and compare the carbon footprint for different methods of transportation.

Amanda J. DeCesare, Project Manager for Public Projects

Her job:

Working with non-railroad entities that have construction projects near CSX’s tracks and guiding them through requirements that help ensure a safe and successful project

In her own words:

"I touch many projects in an average day, ranging from high-profile, multimillion dollar interstate highway projects, where the railroad crosses over or under the road, to a small grain mill that needs to construct a new grain silo near CSX’s track."

A recent accomplishment:

"I participated in 'Railroad Day on the Hill' in Washington, DC. I spent the day speaking with members of Congress about important issues that affect the railroad industry. It was very enlightening to meet with our members of Congress one-on-one and answer their questions about the railroads and how their votes may affect the industry."

Juan T. Oliver, Special Agent, CSX Police Department

His job:

Fighting railroad crime and promoting safety

A recent accomplishment:

A couple woke up to find four tires dumped at the rear of their property along the right-of-way belonging to CSX. Oliver went door-to-door Iooking for witnesses or possible suspects, with no luck. "I knew that if I left without taking the tires with me, in a matter of days those four tires would have multiplied. So when I found out we had a contractor cleaning up a nearby site, I asked if I could take the tires to them to relieve the couple and let them know they we care as much about their property and the environment as they do."

Why I love my job:

"You get to go out and educate adults as well as kids about the dangers of playing or walking along the railroad. So many people think that it's OK."

Melanie Perea, Manager, Contract Compliance, CSX Real Property, Inc.

Her job:

Managing a team responsible for billing and collections on real estate agreements. "These are agreements for all types of uses where a customer is utilizing CSX property or right-of-way for utilities, land leases, road crossings and track leases."

A recent accomplishment:

"I worked with our Technology and Property Tax departments to improve our property tax billing process and make it more automated. For years, we used an Access Database to track property tax that should be billed for our agreements. It was a very manual process."

Danielle White, Terminal Manager for Intermodal Louisville

Her job:

Managing the CSX Intermodal Louisville terminal. "Take a look around your home; we are responsible for shipping anything you can think of — everyday products, mail, automobile parts, food products, adult beverages, amongst many other things — and we get to figure out how to handle it in the safest and most efficient way."

A big challenge I solve:

"My job requires careful train handling and planning to prioritize customer freight, utilize trains and grow the business. Due to terminal and rail constraints, the biggest challenge is finding creative ways to handle additional freight as we continue to grow."

Fascinating fact:

"The factory for Girl Scout cookies is in Louisville, and the CSX Intermodal Facility in Louisville ships the cookies out in containers across the country."

