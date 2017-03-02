Career Advice from Women in Logistics Leaders at CSX describe their career paths and lessons.

Freight railroads are driving the future of sustainable transportation — a CSX train can move a ton of freight more than 470 miles on a single gallon of fuel. And women are helping to drive the future of freight railroads.

Watch the video to hear some of the female leaders at CSX share their insights into this ever-evolving business, comment on their own careers and what got them started in rail, and offer perspective on opportunities for women in this dynamic industry.

You’ll even hear their number one piece of career advice.

To join the conversation online, check out #WomenofCSX.