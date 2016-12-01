CSX: Innovation in Action

When you think “innovation,” you might not immediately think “railroad.” But did you know that thanks to nearly 200 years of innovation in operational efficiency, rail is the most environmentally friendly way to move freight over land?

In fact, in 2015 CSX moved one ton of freight 471 miles on one gallon of fuel, on average. A typical CSX freight train is about four times more fuel efficient than highway freight transportation.

And, CSX is committed to investing in innovative ways to improve its sustainability. In 2015, the company invested more than $633 million in upgrades, improvements and solutions that help improve fuel efficiency, including the purchase of state-of-the-art locomotives.

Also in 2015, CSX opened a new transportation rail yard in Hopkinsville, Kentucky, that incorporates modern systems that minimize the environmental impact of the facility, such as specially designed stormwater ponds, uniquely constructed fuel truck areas and three oil-water separators that are equipped with remote monitoring systems. The office building design and construction was informed by LEED standards.

As it transforms into the CSX of Tomorrow, the company is incorporating new technology that helps create a safer, more service-centric railroad – including using drones to inventory assets, expanding the use of mobile applications for employees and customers and streamlining intermodal inspections at terminals with the use of a combined camera system and mobile processing application.

Watch the video for a taste of innovation in action.