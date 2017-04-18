STEMposium Encourages Kids to Fall in Love with STEM

Kids at Flat Rock Middle School in Tyrone, Georgia, got a glimpse of what working at a modern railroad is really like during the fourth annual STEMposium, an event designed to encourage students, especially girls and minorities, to work in science, technology, engineering and math fields.

They learned about careers at CSX, attended “STEM-u-lation” sessions and got to “operate a train” using the same laptop simulations that CSX uses to train engineers.

Students also learned about train operations and how to behave safely around train tracks.

CSX is helping empower today’s kids to embrace STEM careers by celebrating the importance of science education. With the help of hands-on learning events like this one, more children may dream about “working on the railroad” — and make a STEM career a reality.