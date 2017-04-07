This is an extreme example of Southern hospitality.

When a visually impaired man fell off an Atlanta subway platform during Thursday's morning rush hour, four MARTA passengers worked together to pull the man up from the tracks before a train arrived.

"I knew I had to do something fast," Daniel Summers, the man in the peach-colored shirt in the video, told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. "I dropped my bag and jumped down on the tracks. As I approached the man, another bystander jumped down with me."

"We ... stood him up, gave each other a nod, and then lifted him up onto the platform," he said. "Several MARTA police arrived moments later and pulled both me and the other bystander out from the tracks."

Two other passengers assisted Summers and the other bystander in lifting the man back onto the safety of the platform.

The man who fell was said to have suffered a broken ankle and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

For the rescuers, it was just the right thing to do. Said Summers, “Every day we’re presented with opportunities to lend a hand and be compassionate to one another. This was one of those times and I’m just glad I was able to help."