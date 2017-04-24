Georgia-Pacific and Historically Black Colleges: Nurturing Tomorrow's Engineers

Georgia-Pacific looks to hire the best and brightest to join its team of 35,000 employees nationally, and one place it sees that talent is HBCUs — historically black colleges and universities. These institutions were formed to serve the African American community and tear down barriers to career opportunities.

Students from HBCUs say the family vibe, the support system and the sense of purpose the schools instill is not unlike the experience alumni have as employees at Georgia-Pacific.

Watch the video to hear recent alumni from North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University – which graduates more African-American engineers than any other HBCU in America – talk about their experiences at the school. Hear about how, as new employees at Georgia-Pacific, they are getting the guidance and hands-on experience that will help them continue to grow and achieve a successful engineering career.