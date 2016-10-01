How One Georgia-Pacific Employee Is Making a Difference

In the small community of Big Island, Virginia, one woman is determined to help improve the lives of her fellow citizens, the wee ones in particular.

"The thought that there are people out there that don’t have enough food to eat, especially kids, it really hits home,” said Heather Smyth, a process engineer at Georgia-Pacific’s 126-year-old Big Island Mill.

To help meet the needs of children at the rural Big Island Elementary School, Smyth started a program that sends kids in need home on Fridays with a backpack filled with easy-to-prepare food to keep them nourished throughout the weekend.

Smyth spends many of her lunch hours at the school running the program, and other employees at the Big Island Mill have stepped in to assist, all in the name of being good neighbors to families in the community who could use a helping hand.

”I know that when they have that backpack and they go home, they’re going to have enough to eat for the whole weekend, and I feel really good about that,” said Smyth.

Watch the video to learn more and hear Smyth describe some of the families the program has helped.

