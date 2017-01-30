Even if you're not a fan of American football, you've likely spent at least one late evening watching the NFL's annual Super Bowl. In fact, since 2010, roughly one-third of the population of the United States has tuned into watch the Super Bowl each year. With the exception of the finale of the television series "M.A.S.H." in 1983, no other annual television event has come close to matching the number of Americans gathered together and enjoying finger foods.

It's not surprising that the day after the big game is generally considered one of the worst working days of the year. According to some recent studies, employees are so exhausted that businesses generally lose nearly a billion dollars in productivity. Further, an estimated 4.4 million are late and at least 1.5 million write the day off completely and call in sick.

Kraft Heinz Co., the brand behind Heinz Ketchup, Velveeta cheese, and other foods, believes the time has come to declare the day after the Super Bowl a national holiday. In place of a multimillion dollar ad during the big game (a 30-second spot this year costs $5 million), the company is giving its salaried U.S. employees a paid holiday on Feb. 6. You can see their promotional tongue-in-cheek ad for the campaign below.

And yes, "Smunday" is a terrible name. Nevertheless, Kraft Heinz believes it's worth a shot to at least discuss it. The company has created a petition through Change.org with the goal of at least 100,000 signatures and a possible date with Congress.

"If we can make Big Game Sunday awesome, we can make the Monday after awesome too," the petition, already approaching 42,000 signatures, states. "Make that Monday more like Sunday. Make it a SMUNDAY and have more Sunday on your Monday than any of us have ever had in our lives. Don’t settle. Sign it. For your sanity. For your family. For your country."

Until Smunday — or whatever we end up calling it —becomes a reality, the best tips for avoiding a post-Super Bowl hangover involve eating and drinking less, coffee, and more coffee. And if you only watch it for the commercials anyways, remember: they will all be available online the next day.